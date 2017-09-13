Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Leonard Bernstein: Celebrating The Man And The Music

Leonard Bernstein seated at piano, making annotations to musical score
Al Ravenna, World Telegram staff photographer
/
ce Library of Congress. New York World-Telegram & Sun Collection. http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/cph.3c27784
Leonard Bernstein seated at piano, making annotations to musical score

Leonard Bernstein is remembered as an exceptionally talented conductor, composer and teacher. His “Young People’s Concerts” television series exposed millions of American children to classical music, and his message that music is for everyone struck a chord with many communities. 

Bernstein’s legacy lives on in his music and in those he inspired, including his son Alexander Bernstein and accomplished pianist Lara Downes. Downes has embarked on a project called “Sounds Like America” to collect and increase exposure to American music. She also created a tribute called “Anniversaries for Lenny,” which pays homage to Leonard Bernstein in what would have been his centennial year.  

Downes will presents his music and newly commissioned pieces with Alexander Bernstein on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the North Carolina State Capitol building in Raleigh. Host Frank Stasio talks with Alexander Bernstein, Chamber Music Raleigh Executive Director Jackson Cooper, and Lara Downes about Leonard Bernstein’s inspiring legacy.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLeonard BernsteinYoung People's ConcertsAlexander BernsteinLara Downes'Anniversaries for Lenny'North Carolina Museum Of ArtRaleighChamber Music RaleighJackson CooperClassicalMusicConductorComposer
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio