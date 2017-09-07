Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Who Gets To Have ‘The Cake’ And Eat It Too

Julia Gibson, star of 'The Cake'
VegaBlue Studios
Julia Gibson, star of PlayMakers Repertory Company production of 'The Cake'
VegaBlue Studios

Bekah Brunstetter grew up in Winston-Salem and was raised in the conservative values of the Southern Baptist church. But as she grew older, her perspective started to shift and she found herself caught between conservative and liberal worlds. 

As an adult Brunstetter has made her home in progressive cities, but her deep love and appreciation for the South and its values shape the characters she develops through her writing. In her new play “The Cake” Brunstetter crafts complex characters of all political stripes.

The production is about an ever-optimistic, Christian baker named Della who is deeply conflicted when the woman she helped raise asks her to make the cake for her marriage to another woman. The play is on stage at PlayMakers Repertory Company at the Center for Dramatic Art in Chapel Hill from Wednesday Sept. 13 through Sunday, Oct 1.

Host Frank Stasio previews the production with writer Bekah Brunstetter and director Jeff Meanza. He then talks with University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill law professor Michael Gerhardt about the legal questions the play raises.

'The Cake'
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
