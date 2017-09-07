Who Gets To Have ‘The Cake’ And Eat It Too

Bekah Brunstetter grew up in Winston-Salem and was raised in the conservative values of the Southern Baptist church. But as she grew older, her perspective started to shift and she found herself caught between conservative and liberal worlds.

As an adult Brunstetter has made her home in progressive cities, but her deep love and appreciation for the South and its values shape the characters she develops through her writing. In her new play “The Cake” Brunstetter crafts complex characters of all political stripes.

The production is about an ever-optimistic, Christian baker named Della who is deeply conflicted when the woman she helped raise asks her to make the cake for her marriage to another woman. The play is on stage at PlayMakers Repertory Company at the Center for Dramatic Art in Chapel Hill from Wednesday Sept. 13 through Sunday, Oct 1.

Host Frank Stasio previews the production with writer Bekah Brunstetter and director Jeff Meanza. He then talks with University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill law professor Michael Gerhardt about the legal questions the play raises.