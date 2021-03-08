UNC Law School

-
It’s the first of the month. For many, that means September’s rent is due. But because of Covid-related unemployment, hundreds of thousands of North…
-
Hundreds of thousands of North Carolina renters are at risk of being forced out of their homes now that government moratoriums on evictions have expired.…
-
At 47, Marty Rosenbluth decided to go back to school. After 20 years working on international social justice issues, he thought that a law degree could…
-
-
Bekah Brunstetter grew up in Winston-Salem and was raised in the conservative values of the Southern Baptist church. But as she grew older, her…
-
-
This past Tuesday, Hillary Clinton won 49 percent of the popular vote while Donald Trump won only 48 percent. Ultimately, Trump took home the presidency…
-
-
In 1939, Nazi leadership in Germany prohibited Jewish professors from teaching at colleges and universities. Many of the Jewish scholars who fled the…
-
