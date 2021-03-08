-
Theater is constantly moving between mediums. From radio plays to vaudeville’s transformation into televised variety shows, actors and technicians now…
-
Actors make their living by telling the stories of other people. It is a craft marked by embodying a completely different life. But sometimes this process…
-
-
Ron Stacker Thompson knew from a young age that he wanted to be a teacher. He grew up in Chicago, excelled in school, and loved his time in the classroom.…
-
-
This season Playmakers Repertory Company presents two plays written centuries apart that delve into what it means to believe and what happens when faith…
-
-
Bekah Brunstetter grew up in Winston-Salem and was raised in the conservative values of the Southern Baptist church. But as she grew older, her…
-
-
Wendell Tabb spent much of his life training for a career as a stage actor. So when an opportunity arose to teach drama at Hillside High School in Durham,…