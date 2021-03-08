-
Advocates Hope The Supreme Court's LGBTQ Ruling Will Help Them Overturn The Military Transgender BanThe recent Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ job discrimination doesn't directly affect the military's transgender service ban, but people opposed to the...
-
This week the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about a case from Wisconsin regarding the constitutionality of political gerrymandering. The court…
-
This week the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about a case from Wisconsin regarding the constitutionality of political gerrymandering. The court…
-
The North Carolina House and Senate have approved new plans for dozens of district boundaries. The vote comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling…
-
The North Carolina House and Senate have approved new plans for dozens of district boundaries. The vote comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling…
-
In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a mandatory life sentence without parole for juvenile offenders is unconstitutional. Last year, the court said…
-
In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a mandatory life sentence without parole for juvenile offenders is unconstitutional. Last year, the court said…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed with a lower court ruling stating that 28 legislative districts in North Carolina are gerrymandered along racial lines.…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed with a lower court ruling stating that 28 legislative districts in North Carolina are gerrymandered along racial lines.…
-
The U.S Supreme Court will take up a case this week that potentially puts half a million North Carolinians at risk of losing their subsidized health…