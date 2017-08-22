Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Hat Queens With Attitude Reign In ‘Crowns,’ A Gospel Musical

1 of 3
Aya Wallace plays the character Wanda in the gospel musical 'Crowns,' on stage in Raleigh opening this Friday, Aug. 27.
Areon Mobasher
2 of 3
The ensemble of the gospel musical 'Crowns': LaToya Smith as Jeanette, India Williams as Mabel, Ivy Annam as Velma, Aya Wallace as Wanda, and Chelsey Moore as Yolanda (center).
Areon Mobasher
3 of 3
Chelsey Moore as Yolanda, the young woman at the center of the story in the musical 'Crowns."
Areon Mobasher

In the gospel musical “Crowns” every hat tells a story. The production is based on a book of photographs and oral history interviews of African-American women in their Sunday best. Their hats provide entry points into conversations about memory, loss, family, and politics. 

The staged production follows the story of Yolanda, an African-American teenager trying to figure out her identity in the wake of her brother’s death. As Yolanda is grappling with grief, her mother sends her to the South to live with her grandmother. It is there that she is exposed to the ‘hat queens,’ who invite her into their community.

The production was written by Regina Taylor and premiered in 2002. It is now brought to the stage in Raleigh by Raleigh Little Theater. The production opens Friday, Aug. 27 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with director Terra Hodge and actors Lynnette Barber and Chelsey Moore. He is also joined by Blair L.M. Kelley, a history professor from North Carolina State University who provides context on the significance of women’s head coverings in African-American history.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things'Crowns'Gospel MusicalAfrican-American HistoryHat QueensRaleigh Little TheaterTerra HodgeChelsey MooreLynnette BarberBlaire KelleyNC State UniversityRegina Taylor
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio