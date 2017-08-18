From Flint, MI. to Florence, AL., The Rusty Wright Band’s Eclectic Sound

The Rusty Wright Band made its second public appearance in 2004 when a booking agent asked at the last minute if they could open for Lynyrd Skynyrd. That rain-soaked, lightning-infused concert was an electric start to a career that includes five album releases and tours all over the world.

The band’s music is rooted in the blues and driven by aggressive guitar riffs provided by Rusty Wright and his wife, Laurie Wright. The couple perform with bass player Nic Nickerson and drummer Chris America. The Rusty Wright Band is on stage at the Blue Note Grill in Durham tonight at 9 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Rusty Wright Band about their experiences creating music that draws from Delta blues, Motor City rock and Motown, metal and more.