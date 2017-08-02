UNC Center for Civil Rights One Step Closer To Litigation Ban

In a committee meeting of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors Tuesday, members voted to approve a litigation ban on the UNC Center for Civil Rights.

In a 5-1 vote, the committee decided the center should be barred from taking on new clients or giving legal advice to third parties. The UNC Center for Civil Rights is known for its work in helping poor and disenfranchised clients. Historically it has assisted with cases related to racial discrimination and environmental justice issues. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Managing Editor Dave DeWitt about the future of the center.

Clarification August 2, 3:40 p.m.: During the live show linked in this article, it was stated that the UNC Center for Civil Rights is state funded. The center does not receive direct state funding but does receive in-kind support though the university.