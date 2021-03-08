-
Two attorneys at the UNC Center for Civil Rights say they plan to carry on the center's mission despite losing their positions. Managing attorney Mark…
In a committee meeting of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors Tuesday, members voted to approve a litigation ban on the UNC Center for…
Updated at 2:55 p.m., August 1, 2017A committee has approved a ban on courtroom work by a center founded at the University of North Carolina to help the…
A ban on courtroom work for a University of North Carolina center that represents the poor and disenfranchised puts the school's "hard-earned reputation…
Conservatives unhappy with the work of a civil rights center at the University of North Carolina say a ban on litigation is meant to spare legal clinics…
A committee studying alternative paths for a University of North Carolina center that offers legal help to the poor found no options that would allow the…
A coalition of community members has filed a federal complaint accusing the Harnett County school board of perpetuating racial inequalities within its…
Across the nation, protestors have taken to the street to call for reforms in police action. The protests come in the wake of two grand juries declining…
