President Trump Tweets Prompt Conversation Over Transgender Military Personnel

High-level U.S. military officials are clarifying the policy surrounding transgender service members after President Donald Trump announced a ban of transgender members of the military via Twitter. Trump cited “tremendous medical costs and disruption” as a cause of the ban. Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, issued a message to top military officials clarifying that “no modifications” to the military’s transgender policy will come into effect as a result of the declared ban.

Guest host Anita Rao speaks with Shannon Gilreath, a professor of law and professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Wake Forest University, about the legality of rescinding the right for transgender people to be open about their gender identity while serving in the military.