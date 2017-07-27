Bringing The World Home To You

Catching Waves With A Camera In 'Legends Of The Sandbar'

Jeff Myers rides a wave in Rodanthe in 2012
Chris Bickford
Seagulls sprinkle the beach on the day of Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009
Chris Bickford
A picture at Jockey's Ridge a day after Hurricane Matthew in 2016
Chris Bickford

Photographer Chris Bickford has traveled the world and soaked in different landscapes and cultures, but there is a special kind of serenity he only finds at the North Carolina shore. For more than a decade, Bickford has lived in the Outer Banks taking pictures of the region's shifting sands and close-knit surfing community. He's gathered a collection of black and white photographs in a new book called “Legends of the Sandbar” (Burn Magazine/2017). 

Guest host Anita Rao talks with Bickford about his experiences taking pictures of the eclectic coastal culture in the Outer Banks.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
