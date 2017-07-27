Catching Waves With A Camera In 'Legends Of The Sandbar'

Photographer Chris Bickford has traveled the world and soaked in different landscapes and cultures, but there is a special kind of serenity he only finds at the North Carolina shore. For more than a decade, Bickford has lived in the Outer Banks taking pictures of the region's shifting sands and close-knit surfing community. He's gathered a collection of black and white photographs in a new book called “Legends of the Sandbar” (Burn Magazine/2017).

Guest host Anita Rao talks with Bickford about his experiences taking pictures of the eclectic coastal culture in the Outer Banks.