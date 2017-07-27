Bringing The World Home To You

Are Native Communities Being Overlooked In Atlantic Coast Pipeline Process?

The Proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would run through eight counties in Eastern North Carolina, including land that is designated as sacred ground for Native Americans.

The federal regulatory body responsible for assessing for the environmental effects of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline recently released their final report. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission determined the project will incur “some adverse effects” but proper safety and environmental mitigation will reduce the risk “to less-than significant levels.” 

Guest host Anita Rao speaks with Lauren Ohnesorge, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, about the possible benefits and risks of the pipeline. Rao also speaks with Ryan Emanuel, an associate professor in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources at North Carolina State University and member of the Lumbee Tribe, about how native tribes are being discounted in the pipeline plans. 

