The State of Things

What’s A ‘Licked Cupcake’? A New Play Examines Purity, Sexuality and Religion

Loni Lyn Price
The new play “Licked Cupcake” grapples with how organized religion influences the way young women learn about sexuality. Through a series of monologues, anecdotes and songs, characters process the formative and sometimes-shaming messages they were told in their youth about purity and sexual identity. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Johannah Edwards, director of the play, and actors Cheryl Edson, Kristen Dewey and Denver Skye Vaughn about “Licked Cupcake” and filtering their own experiences into the script.

“Licked Cupcake” is on stage at Sonorous Road Theater in Raleigh from July 13-16 and from July 20-23. It is a part of the Women’s Theater Festival taking place across the Triangle through August.

Licked CupcakeReligionSexualitypurityJohannah EdwardsCheryl EdsonKristen DeweyDenver Skye VaughnSonorous Road TheatreWomen's Theatre FestivalWTF
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
