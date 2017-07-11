What’s A ‘Licked Cupcake’? A New Play Examines Purity, Sexuality and Religion

The new play “Licked Cupcake” grapples with how organized religion influences the way young women learn about sexuality. Through a series of monologues, anecdotes and songs, characters process the formative and sometimes-shaming messages they were told in their youth about purity and sexual identity.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Johannah Edwards, director of the play, and actors Cheryl Edson, Kristen Dewey and Denver Skye Vaughn about “Licked Cupcake” and filtering their own experiences into the script.

“Licked Cupcake” is on stage at Sonorous Road Theater in Raleigh from July 13-16 and from July 20-23. It is a part of the Women’s Theater Festival taking place across the Triangle through August.