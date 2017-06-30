Political Junkie Ken Rudin On Senate Health Bill And Trump’s Travel Ban

Elements of President Donald Trump’s travel ban went into effect Thursday evening. The Supreme Court determined the modified ban can apply to foreigners who do not have a “bonafide relationship with any person or entity in the United States.” This applies to foreign nationals of six majority-Muslim countries and refugees from any country.

Meanwhile Republican Senate leaders are struggling to drum up support for the GOP health care bill. A number of Republican Senators have indicated they do not support the bill in its current form.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the political headlines of the week.