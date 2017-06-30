Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Political Junkie Ken Rudin On Senate Health Bill And Trump’s Travel Ban

Elements of President Donald Trump’s travel ban went into effect Thursday evening. The Supreme Court determined the modified ban can apply to foreigners who do not have a “bonafide relationship with any person or entity in the United States.” This applies to foreign nationals of six majority-Muslim countries and refugees from any country. 

Meanwhile Republican Senate leaders are struggling to drum up support for the GOP health care bill. A number of Republican Senators have indicated they do not support the bill in its current form.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the political headlines of the week. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio