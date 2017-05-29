An NC Farmer's Journey To PTSD Recovery

Note: this segment is a rebroadcast from November 10, 2016.

A new documentary explores the personal journey of North Carolina veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Alex Sutton. Sutton carves out a life as a farmer after three military combat tours in Iraq. But his path to healing is marked by stark contrasts between bucolic farm life with his wife and children, and the challenge of grappling with both post-traumatic stress disorder and his own post-war identity.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with one of the film's directors, Alix Blair, and Dr. Irving Kuo, the associate chief of staff for mental health services with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

Farmer/Veteran airs tonight May 29 at 10 p.m. on PBS's Independent Lens program.



