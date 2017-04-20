Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How Higher Education Divided North Carolina

library_resized.png

The 2017 election laid bare stark divisions between urban and rural areas of the United States, and North Carolina was no exception. While highly-regarded research universities and the creation of Research Triangle Park helped turn the state’s economy around in the 1950s, they also created an economic and political wedge that continues to grow to this day.

A new report from "The Chronicle of Higher Education" looks at both the political and economic divide in the state and the role that higher education played in shaping present-day divisions. Host Frank Stasio talks with reporter Karin Fischer about her article “How a Big Bet on Higher Education Split A State in Two.”


