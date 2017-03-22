What The American Health Care Act Means For Women’s Health

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to vote on the American Health Care Act Thursday. The bill would replace the Affordable Care Act, former President Obama’s signature legislation. Approval of the AHCA would mean approximately 24 million people could lose health care coverage by 2026, according to an estimate released last week by the Congressional Budget Office.

Many people also worry that the AHCA would inhibit healthcare for women by cutting Medicaid benefits and decreasing funds to Planned Parenthood. Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Lisa Levenstein, professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, about the history of women’s health care in the U.S. and the potential implications of the AHCA.