Movies On The Radio: Your Favorite Dystopian Films

Flying cars, totalitarian regimes, and post-apocalyptic worlds. These are just a few characteristics of the dystopian film genre--movies that explore a twisted view of the future.

For the next Movies On The Radio, we want to know, what is your favorite dystopian film? Are you a fan of Fritz Lang’s silent film “Metropolis?” Or did the six-minute, single-shot action sequence in “Children of Men” capture your attention?

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will unpack memorable scenes from your favorite dystopian movies.

Send an email with your pick to sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #sotmovie and you could be part of our next show!