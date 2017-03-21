Bringing The World Home To You

Movies On The Radio: Your Favorite Dystopian Films

Flying cars, totalitarian regimes, and post-apocalyptic worlds. These are just a few characteristics of the dystopian film genre--movies that explore a twisted view of the future.
For the next Movies On The Radio, we want to know, what is your favorite dystopian film? Are you a fan of Fritz Lang’s silent film “Metropolis?” Or did the six-minute, single-shot action sequence in “Children of Men” capture your attention?

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will unpack memorable scenes from your favorite dystopian movies.

Send an email with your pick to sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #sotmovie and you could be part of our next show!

The State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMarsha GordonLaura BoyesDystopiaDystopian Films
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
