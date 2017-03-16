Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Illuminating The Stories Of “Invisible Men”

1 of 3
The Black Panther Party Central Committee in 1973. Flores Forbes is in the center standing in front of the portrait of Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P.Newton.
Courtesy of The Department of Special Collections at Stanford University Libraries
2 of 3
Flores Forbes at age 12, the year when he was briefly kidnapped by the police for a crime that he did not commit.
Courtesy of Flores Forbes
3 of 3
Flores Forbes with his mother at his college graduation in 1986. Forbes completed his degree after serving five years in prison for an attempted murder.
Courtesy of Flores Forbes

Flores Forbes joined the Black Panther Party when he was just 16 years old. He became the youngest member of the Central Committee and eventually got involved in the party’s military arm. 

In the late ‘70s, he was involved in an attempted murder plot and served five years in prison. While he was incarcerated, Forbes encountered Ralph Ellison’s novel “Invisible Man.” The concept of invisibility struck a chord with Forbes, and years later, it became the central premise for his new book: “Invisible Men: A Contemporary Slave Narrative in the Era of Mass Incarceration” (Skyhorse Publishing/2017).

In it, Forbes discusses his experience of reentry, and illuminates the struggles he, and other so-called “invisible men,” face as they try to rebuild their lives. Host Frank Stasio talks with Flores Forbes about his story and writing.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFlores ForbesBlack PantherBlack Panther PartyMass IncarcerationReentryPrison ReentryInvisible ManInvisible MenSlavery
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio