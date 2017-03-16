Illuminating The Stories Of “Invisible Men”

Flores Forbes joined the Black Panther Party when he was just 16 years old. He became the youngest member of the Central Committee and eventually got involved in the party’s military arm.

In the late ‘70s, he was involved in an attempted murder plot and served five years in prison. While he was incarcerated, Forbes encountered Ralph Ellison’s novel “Invisible Man.” The concept of invisibility struck a chord with Forbes, and years later, it became the central premise for his new book: “Invisible Men: A Contemporary Slave Narrative in the Era of Mass Incarceration” (Skyhorse Publishing/2017).

In it, Forbes discusses his experience of reentry, and illuminates the struggles he, and other so-called “invisible men,” face as they try to rebuild their lives. Host Frank Stasio talks with Flores Forbes about his story and writing.