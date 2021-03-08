Prison Reentry

-
A nonprofit in Alamance County is celebrating the second anniversary of its working farm. Benevolence Farm provides housing and jobs for North Carolina…
At the Lexington Police Department building, just 30 minutes south of Greensboro, dozens of people are running around trying to avoid going back to jail.…
While incarcerated it is a constitutional right for inmates to receive medical care. But what happens when inmates are released and no longer have access…
Staffing and safety issues inside North Carolina prisons are at a perilous point. In 2017, five corrections officers were killed in violent incidents at…
Flores Forbes joined the Black Panther Party when he was just 16 years old. He became the youngest member of the Central Committee and eventually got…
