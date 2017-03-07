Pentagon Investigates Report Of Marines Spreading Explicit Photos Of Female Service Members

The Department of Defense has launched an investigation after the non-profit news organization The War Horse broke a story about Marines spreading nude photos of female service members online. The report says Marines used a closed Facebook page to post links to explicit photos of the women with their ranks, names, and military stations of duty.

The Pentagon called the service members' conduct unacceptable, and says it's investigating hundreds of Marines who might have added photos or made degrading comments on the website.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kate Hendricks Thomas, a Marine veteran and associate professor of health promotion at Charleston Southern University, and Jay Price, WUNC military reporter, about the report and its fallout.