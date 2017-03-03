The Political Junkie: Trump, Sessions And Russia

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is under fire for corresponding with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 election.

The revelations are leading to more calls for a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump administration's ties to Russia.

Some Democrats are calling for Sessions to resign, saying his assertions during his confirmation hearing - that he did not have correspondence with Russian officials - amount to lying under oath.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to Congress and many are calling it his most “presidential” address to date.

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the week in politics.