Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Trump, Sessions And Russia

Ken_Resized.png
kenrudinpolitics.com

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is under fire for corresponding with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 election.

The revelations are leading to more calls for a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump administration's ties to Russia.

Some Democrats are calling for Sessions to resign, saying his assertions during his confirmation hearing - that he did not have correspondence with Russian officials - amount to lying under oath.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to Congress and many are calling it his most “presidential” address to date.

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the week in politics.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinDonald TrumpJeff SessionsRussia
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio