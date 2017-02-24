Bipartisan HB2 Repeal Bill Faces Significant Opposition

State lawmakers have filed a bipartisan bill to repeal House Bill 2 with some conditions.

The proposal got immediate backlash this week from other Democrats and LGBT rights groups who want a clean repeal of HB2, and it is not clear whether it has enough votes to pass.

Meanwhile, a committee in the state Senate has voted to issue a subpoena for Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs Larry Hall after he failed to show up at three confirmation hearings.

The legislature passed a contested law in December that requires Senate confirmation of the governor’s cabinet picks. Gov. Roy Cooper and fellow Democrats have argued those hearings should be put on hold until the court rules on whether the law can stay in place.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest from the General Assembly.