-
Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s future on the U.S. Supreme Court is in flux after an allegation of physical and sexual assault. Christine Blasey Ford came forward…
-
Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s future on the U.S. Supreme Court is in flux after an allegation of physical and sexual assault. Christine Blasey Ford came forward…
-
Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh continue this week, and many have described them as a circus. Angry protesters repeatedly disrupted…
-
Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh continue this week, and many have described them as a circus. Angry protesters repeatedly disrupted…
-
State lawmakers have filed a bipartisan bill to repeal House Bill 2 with some conditions.The proposal got immediate backlash this week from other…
-
State lawmakers have filed a bipartisan bill to repeal House Bill 2 with some conditions.The proposal got immediate backlash this week from other…
-
For decades, politicians have used coded language to talk about race without addressing it explicitly. Terms like "welfare queen," "illegal aliens" and…
-
For decades, politicians have used coded language to talk about race without addressing it explicitly. Terms like "welfare queen," "illegal aliens" and…