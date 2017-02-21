North Carolina's Role In The Trump Administration

North Carolina Republicans could have a bigger role in the Trump administration's policies than they anticipated.

President Trump recently approached Rep. Mark Meadows, chair of the House's far-right Freedom Caucus, about revamping the tax code. Presidents usually take such matters to the House's Ways and Means Committee in the early stages of the process.

Meanwhile, President Trump is indicating that a new executive order on immigration could be unveiled any day. And Rep. Walter Jones becomes the first Republican to sign onto a Democratic proposal for an independent commission to investigate the extent of Russia's interference with the 2016 election.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Geoff Bennett, Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News, about the latest from Capitol Hill.