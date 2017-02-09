Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

‘Perfect Little World’ Imagines Raising Children In Utopian Society

An image of the book cover for 'Perfect Little World'
Ecco Books
/

In his new novel “Perfect Little World” (Ecco/2017), writer Kevin Wilson examines a literal interpretation of the saying,“It takes a village to raise a child.” But instead of a village, Wilson’s story takes place at an experimental facility that houses The Infinite Family Project.

The program consists of a group of researchers who collectively raise 10 children alongside their parents, but the children are not allowed to know which adults are their biological parents. The book follows the story of Izzy Poole, a young single mother who chooses to join the program with her newborn.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Wilson about his novel and how his experience as a parent has shaped his writing. Wilson reads tonight at 7 p.m. at  The Regulator Bookshop in Durham.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond