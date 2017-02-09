‘Perfect Little World’ Imagines Raising Children In Utopian Society

In his new novel “Perfect Little World” (Ecco/2017), writer Kevin Wilson examines a literal interpretation of the saying,“It takes a village to raise a child.” But instead of a village, Wilson’s story takes place at an experimental facility that houses The Infinite Family Project.

The program consists of a group of researchers who collectively raise 10 children alongside their parents, but the children are not allowed to know which adults are their biological parents. The book follows the story of Izzy Poole, a young single mother who chooses to join the program with her newborn.



Host Frank Stasio talks with Wilson about his novel and how his experience as a parent has shaped his writing. Wilson reads tonight at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham.