A Life Undercover: Meet Retired DEA Special Agent Rosalynde Fenner

Rosalynde Fenner has always been fearless. As a young kid growing up in Durham, she called cabs for herself and took them alone wherever she wanted to go. In high school, she spent a week doing ride-alongs with an officer in the Durham Police Department. And at the age of 22, she embarked on a 25 year career as a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, including stints in Guatemala, Bolivia, New York City, and Puerto Rico.

Fenner is now an adjunct professor at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, and the president of the North Carolina Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rosalynde Fenner about her storied career and her reflections on the criminal justice system today.