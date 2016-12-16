Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Celebrating 25 Years Of Scraps

1 of 3
The Scrap Exchange celebrates its 25-year history in a new exhibit on view in its space in the Lakewood neighborhood in Durham.
Katy Clune
2 of 3
This time capsule was buried in The Center Theater in Durham 50 years ago. It will be opened tonight at the 'Scrapiversary' celebration.
Katy Clune
3 of 3
Ann Woodward is the executive director of The Scrap Exchange, a Durham-based non profit
Katy Clune

North Carolinians throw away 11 million tons of waste each year, contributing to the more than 200 million tons of waste discarded by all Americans. 

The Durham-based nonprofit The Scrap Exchange has been part of a national movement working to curb that trend. For the past 25 years, the organization has collected materials from local businesses and residents and encouraged the creative reuse of those materials. In 2014 The Scrap Exchange moved to the Lakewood neighborhood in Durham, where it now owns more than 107,000 square feet of space with plans to develop a Reuse Arts District and a National Center for Creative Reuse.  

A new exhibit opening tonight celebrates the past, present, and future of both The Scrap Exchange and the Lakewood neighborhood. Host Frank Stasio previews the exhibit with Ann Woodward, executive director of The Scrap Exchange. The exhibit opens tomorrow with a “Scrapiversary” celebration at The Scrap Exchange in Durham from 6-9 p.m.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
