The State of Things

Making Every Campus A Refuge

Kat Miller
Guilford College professor Diya Abdo launched “Every Campus A Refuge” in response to the European refugee crisis that began in the summer of 2015. As a result of her effort, Guilford College partnered with a local resettlement agency and has since hosted three refugee clients on campus. Abdo has also scaled the model for other colleges and created an experiential minor on resettlement at Guilford. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Abdo about next steps and lessons learned from “Every Campus A Refuge.”

Tags

The State of ThingsDiya AbdoEvery Campus A RefugeRefugeesGuilford College
Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
