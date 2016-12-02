Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

North Carolina Cherokee Support Standing Rock

AP_16301815173386.jpg
James MacPherson
/
AP Photo
A Dakota Access pipeline protester defies law enforcement officers who are trying to force them from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction.

Thousands of protesters have spent months at the site of the proposed $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline under a lake near Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota. The protesters say it threatens the safety of the water and undermines a sacred native site. 
U.S. military veterans started arriving Thursday at the site to support the protests. Some veterans are offering to form human shields to protect water activists. North Dakota officials are threatening heavy fines for people delivering supplies to the main camp. The North Dakota governor has ordered the camp’s evacuation.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Gilliam Jackson, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who is gathering supplies and funding to support the activists. Eastern Band Vice-Chief Richard Sneed talks about why the band passed a resolution lending financial support to the Standing Rock Sioux

Tags

The State of ThingsStanding RockEnvironmentEastern Band of CherokeeThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio