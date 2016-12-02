North Carolina Cherokee Support Standing Rock

Thousands of protesters have spent months at the site of the proposed $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline under a lake near Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota. The protesters say it threatens the safety of the water and undermines a sacred native site.

U.S. military veterans started arriving Thursday at the site to support the protests. Some veterans are offering to form human shields to protect water activists. North Dakota officials are threatening heavy fines for people delivering supplies to the main camp. The North Dakota governor has ordered the camp’s evacuation.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Gilliam Jackson, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who is gathering supplies and funding to support the activists. Eastern Band Vice-Chief Richard Sneed talks about why the band passed a resolution lending financial support to the Standing Rock Sioux.