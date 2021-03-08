-
Voters will cast their ballots this week in elections for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal government.Blue Ridge Public Radio’s Western North…
Two of the Carolinas' most prominent American Indian tribes are battling over geography and lucrative gambling turf.The Cherokee in North Carolina, with…
The Nikwasi Mound in downtown Franklin, North Carolina looks like a small, grass-covered hill, but for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians the site holds…
Jakeli Swimmer keeps a little black notebook nearby while he teaches. The worn pages of the spiral notebook are covered in his scrawled notes and doodles…
Of the nearly 16,000 enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, fewer than 300 can fluently speak the Cherokee language. Most of those speakers are…
In early April, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council member Tommye Saunooke called for Smoky Mountain News reporter Holly Kays to be blocked…
