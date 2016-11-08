NC Nurse Pulls Back The Curtain On Medical Errors

Donna Helen Crisp has worked as a nurse in North Carolina for more than two decades.

She thought she knew the healthcare system inside and out until one day she went in for a routine surgery, expecting only an overnight stay, and almost died from a chain of medical errors.

The incident set her on a journey to better understand the medical system and led her to discover that preventable medical errors are the third leading cause of death in America, after heart disease and cancer.

She documents her findings and her story in the book “Anatomy of Medical Errors: The Patient In Room 2” (Sigma Theata Tau International/2016). Host Frank Stasio talks with Crisp, an Asheville-based nurse, about the failings of the system and what patients can do to advocate for themselves.​



