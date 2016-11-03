Hank Willis Thomas Examines Race And Popular Culture Through Art And Photography

For Hank Willis Thomas, a good photograph is an image that sticks with somebody long after they first see it. As a photographer and conceptual artist, Thomas uses images to critique cultural perceptions about race, gender and class.

His Unbranded series removes text from advertisements as way to examine generalizations about black identity and femininity, and his interactive installation Black Righteous Space pairs the colors of the Pan-African flag with the symbolism of the Confederate flag.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Thomas about the message and motivations behind his art. Thomas speaks at 7 p.m. tonight at the Nasher Museum of Art in Durham. ​