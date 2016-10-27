With fewer than 15 days until the election, it is nearly impossible to avoid conversations about politics. While some Americans may be tempted to unplug their televisions until it is all over, comedian Michael Karlik is doing exactly the opposite. Michael Karlik is a Colorado-based writer who is actively seeking out conversations about civics and government from every corner of America.

His project “City Council Chronicles,” reviews city council meetings—telling the stories of places ranging from Muscatine, Iowa to Asheville, North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Karlik about his project and what he has learned about what is really on the minds of everyday Americans.



