City Council Chronicles
1 of 2
A Chicago alderman talking in front of a less-than-captive audience. This image is a screenshot from one of more than 50 city council meetings documented in the comedic project 'City Council Chronicles.'
Courtesy of Michael Karlik
2 of 2
A public commenter in San Francisco, CA. This image is a screenshot from one of more than 50 city council meetings documented in the comedic project 'City Council Chronicles.'
Courtesy of Michael Karlik
With fewer than 15 days until the election, it is nearly impossible to avoid conversations about politics. While some Americans may be tempted to unplug their televisions until it is all over, comedian Michael Karlik is doing exactly the opposite. Michael Karlik is a Colorado-based writer who is actively seeking out conversations about civics and government from every corner of America.
His project “City Council Chronicles,” reviews city council meetings—telling the stories of places ranging from Muscatine, Iowa to Asheville, North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Karlik about his project and what he has learned about what is really on the minds of everyday Americans.