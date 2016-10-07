The Piedmont Melody Makers has been jamming together formally and informally for years. The band is a who’s who of North Carolina old time and bluegrass musicians, and in the past year they decided to formalize their musical union and record an official album. “Wonderful World Outside” is a 16-track record with a blend of original tunes and covers.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by three of the four musicians for conversation and live performance. Alice Gerrard is on guitar, banjo and vocals; Jim Watson is on guitar, mandolin and vocals; and Cliff Hale is on guitar and vocals. The Piedmont Melody Makers, which also includes Chris Brashear, will be at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro Thursday, Oct.13 at 8 p.m. and the Cork and Keg in Asheville Sunday, Oct.16 at 7 p.m.​



