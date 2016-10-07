Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Piedmont Melody Makers

Jim McKelvey
The Piedmont Melody Makers is Alice Gerrard, Chris Brashear, Cliff Hale, and Jim Watson.

The Piedmont Melody Makers has been jamming together formally and informally for years. The band is a who’s who of North Carolina old time and bluegrass musicians, and in the past year they decided to formalize their musical union and record an official album. “Wonderful World Outside” is a 16-track record with a blend of original tunes and covers.

 

Host Frank Stasio is joined by three of the four musicians for conversation and live performance. Alice Gerrard is on guitar, banjo and vocals; Jim Watson is on guitar, mandolin and vocals; and Cliff Hale is on guitar and vocals. The Piedmont Melody Makers, which also includes Chris Brashear, will be at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro Thursday, Oct.13 at 8 p.m. and the Cork and Keg in Asheville Sunday, Oct.16 at 7 p.m.​

 

