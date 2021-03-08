-
Mention the name Sheila Kay Adams to any traditional old time musician and you’re likely to elicit a reverent response. In the world of American ballad…
-
When traditional Appalachian musician Anna Roberts-Gevalt first showed ballad singer Elizabeth LaPrelle a crankie, Elizabeth was speechless.“I really…
-
Old-time radio may be old-fashioned, but it’s not extinct. Every year, the Murphey School Radio Show brings together North Carolina writers and musicians…
-
Old-time radio may be old-fashioned, but it’s not extinct. Every year, the Murphey School Radio Show brings together North Carolina writers and musicians…
-
Joe Thompson was a legendary fiddler, teacher and cultural icon. He passed away earlier this year after bringing new life to old-time string band music…
-
Joe Thompson was a legendary fiddler, teacher and cultural icon. He passed away earlier this year after bringing new life to old-time string band music…