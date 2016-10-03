Carrying On The Moog Legacy, Meet Michelle Moog-Koussa

More than 50 years ago, Robert Moog revolutionized electronic music with the invention of the Moog synthesizer. It was one of the first widely-used electronic instruments and has been featured in music by artists ranging from The Beatles to jazz pianist Herbie Hancock. But despite his immense career success, Moog kept his professional and personal lives separate. In fact, it was not until his death that his daughter, Michelle Moog-Koussa, began to learn about his professional influence.

For the past decade, she has dedicated her time to building and running the Bob Moog Foundation, an Asheville-based nonprofit that celebrates his legacy through preservation and education. Host Frank Stasio talks with Michelle Moog-Koussa about growing up with Bob Moog and how she built and forged her own

Here's Bob Moog demonstrating the minimoog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0z0cbMkOvY0