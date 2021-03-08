Non Profit

-
Ron Garcia-Fogarty committed his life to working for social change at an early age. He started reading the newspaper regularly when he was in fourth grade…
Panos Karan grew up with a piano in his home and a dad who loved to play on it for fun. At age 7, Karan asked for lessons, and while some would say it was…
More than 50 years ago, Robert Moog revolutionized electronic music with the invention of the Moog synthesizer. It was one of the first widely-used…
