'Unbranded': Looking At A Century Of Marketing To White Women

For a century, advertising campaigns have marketed products to white women by pairing phrases with images to construct a standard for white femininity. The contemporary art exhibit "Unbranded: A Century of White Women, 1915-2015" ​includes a visual chronology of advertisements without the original ad's accompanying text. The collection aims to explore the intersecting dynamics of beauty, race and gender through decades of marketing.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Emily Stamey, curator of exhibitions at the Weatherspoon Art Museum, and Leila Villaverde, professor in cultural foundations of education at The University of North Carolina at Greenbsoro, about the collection's historical context. "Unbranded: A Century of White Women, 1915-2015" is on display at the Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro through December 11, 2016. Artist Hank Willis Thomas speaks about the exhibit at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro.



