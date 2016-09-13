Bringing The World Home To You

'Unbranded': Looking At A Century Of Marketing To White Women

Image of Hank Willis Thomas's 'The natives will get restless'
ourtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York.
/
'The natives will get restless,' a digital print part of 'Unbranded: A Century of White Women, 1915-2015' on view at the Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro.

For a century, advertising campaigns have marketed products to white women by pairing phrases with images to construct a standard for white femininity. The contemporary art exhibit "Unbranded: A Century of White Women, 1915-2015" ​includes a visual chronology of advertisements without the original ad's accompanying text. The collection aims to explore the intersecting dynamics of  beauty, race and gender through decades of marketing.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Emily Stamey, curator of exhibitions at the Weatherspoon Art Museum, and Leila Villaverde, professor in cultural foundations of education at The University of North Carolina at Greenbsoro, about the collection's historical context. "Unbranded: A Century of White Women, 1915-2015" is on display at the Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro through December 11, 2016. Artist Hank Willis Thomas speaks about the exhibit at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro.

 

Weatherspoon Art Museum
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
