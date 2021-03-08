Beauty Standards

-
Women’s war with body hair has claimed many casualties since hair removal and femininity became linked in the late 1800s. Scientific studies and…
-
Women’s war with body hair has claimed many casualties since hair removal and femininity became linked in the late 1800s. Scientific studies and…
-
For a century, advertising campaigns have marketed products to white women by pairing phrases with images to construct a standard for white femininity.…
-
For a century, advertising campaigns have marketed products to white women by pairing phrases with images to construct a standard for white femininity.…