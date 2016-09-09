Fifteen Years After 9/11, Duke Scholars Reflect

This Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event caused major shifts in the political, social and economic climates around the world, and has given birth to a wide array of new academic scholarship.

Host Frank Stasio talks with three scholars from Duke University about how their fields of study have been shaped by 9/11. Mark Anthony Neal, professor of black popular culture, talks about the impact the attacks had on popular music; psychologist Robin Gurwitch discusses how the attacks shaped our understanding of how trauma affects children; and David Siegel, professor of political science, talks about the increased demand for terrorism scholarship. Check out the rest of the series, here.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9PC8X5lUiM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=q4FD46QUgxY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0uqxC7tgEY