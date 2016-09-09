Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Fifteen Years After 9/11, Duke Scholars Reflect

Retired New York City firefighter Joseph McCormick visits the South Pool prior to a ceremony at the World Trade Center site in New York on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015.
ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Bryan R. Smith
/
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Retired New York City firefighter Joseph McCormick visits the South Pool prior to a ceremony at the World Trade Center site in New York on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015.

This Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event caused major shifts in the political, social and economic climates around the world, and has given birth to a wide array of new academic scholarship.

 

 

Host Frank Stasio talks with three scholars from Duke University about how their fields of study have been shaped by 9/11. Mark Anthony Neal, professor of black popular culture, talks about the impact the attacks had on popular music; psychologist Robin Gurwitch discusses how the attacks shaped our understanding of how trauma affects children; and David Siegel, professor of political science, talks about the increased demand for terrorism scholarship. Check out the rest of the series, here.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9PC8X5lUiM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=q4FD46QUgxY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0uqxC7tgEY

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSeptember 11th9/11World Trade CenterTraumaTerrorismCounterterrorismviolenceMark Anthony NealRobin GurwitchDavid Siegel
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio