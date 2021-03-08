-
The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles began offering "REAL ID" identification cards Monday.The identification cards are alternatives to standard…
-
This year marks the 15th anniversary of 9/11, an event that sparked dramatic shifts in global policy and international relations. Scholar Kumarini Silva…
-
This year marks the 15th anniversary of 9/11, an event that sparked dramatic shifts in global policy and international relations. Scholar Kumarini Silva…
-
This Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event caused major shifts in the political, social and economic climates around the…
-
This Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event caused major shifts in the political, social and economic climates around the…
-
When Phyllis and Orlando Rodriguez lost their son Greg on September 11, 2001, they felt extreme sadness, grief, and fear for the future of their…
-
When Phyllis and Orlando Rodriguez lost their son Greg on September 11, 2001, they felt extreme sadness, grief, and fear for the future of their…
-
NC Veterans Affairs and American Legion 9/11 Remembrance 8:15 a.m., corner of Saunders St. and N. Salem St., ApexWake Tech Dove Release and Tribute to…
-
Pittsboro will break ground today on a memorial to 9/11 first responders. Organizers say town and Chatham County officials will take part, along with…
-
North Carolina is marking 12 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Governor Pat McCrory has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday.In Raleigh,…