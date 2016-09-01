Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How The U.S. Influences International LGBT Rights

Photo of Rome's Gay Pride parade
Fabio Frustaci
/
AP Photo
People march past the Colosseum during the Gay Pride parade in Rome, Saturday, June 11, 2016.

LGBT issues continue to make headlines across the country, whether it's in regards to North Carolina's controversial HB2 or how the presidential candidates plan to address LGBT rights.

But how does the U.S. compare to other countries in terms of cultural support and government policies for its LGBT community?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lea Cordova, a transgender activist from Durham, and Laurence Helfer, a professor of law at Duke University, about LGBT policies abroad and the role the U.S. plays on the international stage for human rights as part of NPR's Nation Engaged project.​

Tags

The State of ThingsLGBTQ RightsLGBTLGBTQHB2International PoliticsTransgenderLea CordovaLaurence HelferDuke UniversityThe State of ThingsNation Engaged
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio