How The U.S. Influences International LGBT Rights

LGBT issues continue to make headlines across the country, whether it's in regards to North Carolina's controversial HB2 or how the presidential candidates plan to address LGBT rights.

But how does the U.S. compare to other countries in terms of cultural support and government policies for its LGBT community?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lea Cordova, a transgender activist from Durham, and Laurence Helfer, a professor of law at Duke University, about LGBT policies abroad and the role the U.S. plays on the international stage for human rights as part of NPR's Nation Engaged project.​