The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Music In Cinema

​In this month's edition of 'Movies On The Radio' film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes discuss music movies, with thoughts from listeners and musicians. The 1984 film 'Purple Rain,' is one of many movies featured.";

Music can transport people to a particular time and place in a way that not many other things can. And for that reason, it has become an essential element of film.

Sometimes music is used as a tool to underscore a particular emotion or theme, and in other instances it is so distinct and memorable that it becomes a character of its own.

In this edition of Movies On The Radio, host Frank Stasio talks with film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon about listeners' favorite music movies.

They discuss films ranging from those with memorable soundtracks, like "Dancer In The Dark," to documentaries that capture distinct moments in music history, like "Hail! Hail! Rock N' Roll."

Notable local musicians like The Avett Brothers' Joe Kwon, Superchunk's Mac McCaughan, and Shirlette Ammons also share their favorite picks.​

Marsha Gordon will also be among a panel of experts at an event about "Science in the Movies: Bugs - Fear, Fascination and Fantasy," taking place at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

