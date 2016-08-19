Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Memphis,' The Musical

Actors from Raleigh Little Theatre's "Memphis"
Curtis Brown
/
Actors Zak Casca and Aya Wallace in Raleigh Little Theatre's production of "Memphis."

Dewey Phillips made history in the 1950s as one of the first white radio disc jockeys to play music by black artists. He was opinionated, eclectic, and gained notoriety for being the first DJ to play Elvis Presley’s music on the radio.

Decades after his death, his life and career inspired the Tony Award-winning musical "Memphis." The production tells the story of Huey, a character loosely based on Dewey, and his quest to help a club singer named Felicia make her big break.

The production opens at Raleigh Little Theatre tonight at 8 p.m. and is on stage through Sunday, Sept. 4. Host Frank Stasio previews the production with director Patrick Torres, choreographer L.D. Burris, and actors Zak Casca and Aya Wallace.

Here's a trailer of a staging of the show in the United Kingdom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=30&v=SnO_W7XJGgg

Tags

The State of ThingsDewey PhillipsRadio DJDJMusicalsMemphisRaleigh Little TheatrePatrick TorresL.D. BurrisZak CascaAya WallaceThe State of ThingsSoul MusicMusic HistoryElvis PresleyRadio
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio