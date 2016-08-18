Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

McCrory, Cooper Pitch Economic Policies To Business Group

Roy Cooper and Pat McCrory
File photo
/
WUNC

Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and his Democratic challenger Roy Cooper outlined their economic visions today to a room full of business leaders in Pinehurst.

The candidates for governor addressed the Summer Leadership Conference, an annual event hosted by the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. 

Cooper, who is currently the state's attorney general, argued the law known as HB2 has hurt the state economy since it was passed in March. The law limits protections for the LGBT community.

"Not only does it write discrimination into the law, but it also has cost us thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars that we know about," Cooper said.
 

Governor McCrory doubled down on his defense of HB2 by pointing to the so-called bathroom provision in the law.  He said it protects public safety and criticized the federal government's position that it violates the Civil Rights Act.

"This issue was brought up by the political left to North Carolina," McCrory said.

"I don't think a city government, a state government or frankly the federal government should tell anyone in the private sector what your policy should be regarding your restrooms, locker rooms or showers," he added.

The latest poll from NBC and the Wall Street Journal says Cooper is leading McCrory by seven percentage points with less than three months until the election.
 

Pat McCroryRoy CooperGreater Raleigh Chamber of CommerceEconomic Development
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
See stories by Frank Stasio
