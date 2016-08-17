Inside The Mind Of Princesses

The stories of princesses like Cinderella, Belle, and Little Mermaid have been told and re-told for more than a century.

But for local director and playwright Nancy Rich, the standard princess narratives leave much to be desired. Rich co-directed the Raleigh Little Theatre production of "Cinderella" for years, and Rich has always left the process wondering, "But what does Cinderella really think?"

The idea, coupled with her love of TED Talks and The Vagina Monologues, inspired the theater production "The PRINCESS Talks." The production is a collection of monologues and skits that explore what these princesses may have really had on their minds.

Host Frank Stasio talks with creator and director Nancy Rich, and performers Brenda Lo, Solomon Griffin, and Patsy Clarke. The production is on stage at Cary Arts Center tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m.