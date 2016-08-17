Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Inside The Mind Of Princesses

1 of 2
LaToya Smith plays "Alice Through the Looking Glass" in this monologue about fat-shaming and eating disorders.
Elizabeth Anderson
2 of 2
Shawnee "Koh'Sheewa" Jacobs
Elizabeth Anderson

The stories of princesses like Cinderella, Belle, and Little Mermaid have been told and re-told for more than a century.

But for local director and playwright Nancy Rich, the standard princess narratives leave much to be desired. Rich co-directed the Raleigh Little Theatre production of "Cinderella" for years, and Rich has always left the process wondering, "But what does Cinderella really think?"

The idea, coupled with her love of TED Talks and The Vagina Monologues, inspired the theater production "The PRINCESS Talks." The production is a collection of monologues and skits that explore what these princesses may have really had on their minds.

Host Frank Stasio talks with creator and director Nancy Rich, and performers Brenda Lo, Solomon Griffin, and Patsy Clarke. The production is on stage at Cary Arts Center tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
