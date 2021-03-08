Cary Arts Center

-
In 1936 Claire Boothe Luce wrote a play about New York socialites that reflected her own high-society life. Claire was the second wife of media mogul…
-
In 1936 Claire Boothe Luce wrote a play about New York socialites that reflected her own high-society life. Claire was the second wife of media mogul…
-
The stories of princesses like Cinderella, Belle, and Little Mermaid have been told and re-told for more than a century.But for local director and…
-
The stories of princesses like Cinderella, Belle, and Little Mermaid have been told and re-told for more than a century.But for local director and…
-
David Holt, David LaMotte and David Wilcox all knew each other as members of the Asheville music scene, but they'd never played together. Holt and LaMotte…
-
David Holt, David LaMotte and David Wilcox all knew each other as members of the Asheville music scene, but they'd never played together. Holt and LaMotte…