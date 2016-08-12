Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things
The Rise Of The Baseball Card

1 of 3
Oscar Charleston, 1923-24 Santa Clara Leopardos Cuban League baseball card. Charleston was a fleet-footed center fielder with a great arm, a home run threat that could steal bases at will.
Ryan Christoff
2 of 3
1909-1911 American Tobacco T206 Insert Cards, Various players.
Courtesy of Adam Berenbak
3 of 3
1909-1911 American Tobacco T206 Insert Cards, Various players.
Courtesy of Adam Berenbak

Durham and baseball are intimately connected in the minds of many Americans because of the movie "Bull Durham." But the relationship between the city of Durham and the sport dates back to more than a century before the film.

In the late 1800's, Durham's American Tobacco Company played an important role in the creation of the baseball card. Tobacco companies were the first industry to use baseball cards in their advertisements, and the most famous baseball card in history advertised the American Tobacco brand.

A new two-part exhibit traces the history of the baseball card and examines how different historical eras and social issues shaped the cards and the sport as a whole.

Host Frank Stasio talks with exhibit curator Adam Berenbak, an archivist in the National Archives Center for Legislative Archives. The exhibit is on view at both the Museum of Durham History and the Durham Bulls Athletic Park through Monday, Sept. 5. The museum hosts a special family day event Saturday from 2-5:30 p.m. with food trucks, live music, and baseball storytelling with Adam Berenbak.

Durham History Hub, Baseball, Baseball Cards, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Museum of Durham History, American Tobacco, Tobacco History, North Carolina History, American History, Bull Durham
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
