The State of Things

NC Senate Race Heats Up

The N.C. Senate race may play a role in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate after the election.

When Sen. Richard Burr declared his re-election bid last year, his odds looked good; he had had a large war chest and no clear opponent. But now, Democratic challenger Deborah Ross has emerged as a strong contender and polls show the two in a hot race.

Analysts are watching the race closely as it will play a significant role in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest on the race.

Richard Burr Deborah Ross NC Senators U.S. Senate
